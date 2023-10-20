Lettuce Lorry Hid Almost 300 Kilos Of Cannabis

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Oct 2023 • 16:58

Drugs and weapon seized. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A group of criminals overturned another crime gang when they posed as police officers and stole a lorry load of lettuces that also contained a hoard of illegal cargo.

In a surprising turn of events, criminals impersonated officers of the National Police in order to intercept a vehicle they believed was transporting cannabis.

In total, seven individuals were apprehended in Navarra by the Guardia Civil. Five of these were implicated in various crimes including violent theft, drug trafficking, impersonating public officials, and belonging to a criminal group.

Guardia Civil’s Swift Response

Last weekend, the Guardia Civil received reports of a violent robbery on the A-15 near Mugiro-Larraun, Navarra. Several men, pretending to be police officers, hijacked a lorry at gunpoint and made their escape towards Pamplona. Acting swiftly, the Guardia Civil set up a search operation to locate the truck and the suspects’ vehicle.

Upon locating the lorry at the Marcilla tollbooth, one driver and four other individuals, who had hidden themselves amongst the cargo, were apprehended. A thorough search by the Guardia Civil’s Cynological Service unveiled 276 kilos of cannabis concealed beneath crates of lettuce. Each package weighed roughly one kilo.

Further Investigation Yields More Arrests

A white car which was used in the heist was found soon after. Interestingly, this vehicle had also been stolen, with the number plates modified. Inside, officials discovered a backpack containing a firearm and two National Police vests. As a result of these findings, an additional two individuals, the truck’s prior occupants, were arrested for drug trafficking.

Food Bank Receives Lettuce Donation

Fortunately, the lettuces, which were in perfect condition and still fit for consumption, was donated to a local food bank. The Citizen Security, Traffic Group, and the Citizen Security Unit of the Navarra Command were all involved in this operation.