Chris De Burgh, Former Miss World And An Expensive Tin Of Baked Beans

By John Ensor •
Published: 21 Oct 2023 • 13:27
Chris De Burgh With Daughter Rosanna Davison.
Credit: Rosanna Davison/X
AN 11-year-old tin of baked beans has fetched a surprising sum at a recent auction, so what made it so special?
On October 18, Graham Budd Auctions in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, unveiled a curious item up for sale, an 11-year-old can of baked beans signed by Irish soft rock sensation, Chris De Burgh.
This unexpected piece of memorabilia, originating from a joke in 2012, was initially gifted to De Burgh’s head of merchandise after a German tour, according to Xtra.ie
The auction, labelled as a ‘vinyl pop culture’ event, saw a collection of eclectic items, with the autographed bean can as a standout. Surpassing its expected price of £80, this unique memento fetched a surprising £111. Alongside the can, the lucky bidder also secured a signed photograph of Chris and an autographed vinyl of his famed hit.
The story took a light-hearted turn when Rosanna Davison, 39, former Miss Ireland and Miss World and Chris De Burgh’s daughter, commented on the peculiar auction item.
Speaking to Irish media she said, ‘Considering what’s happening in the world at the moment, it’s nice to see something fun and light-hearted! Guess my dad has been asked to sign all sorts of weird and wonderful things across his career.’
She concluded on a cautionary note: ‘And since the beans are 11 years old, I hope whoever buys them doesn’t plan to eat them.’
John Garrett, Senior Valuer for Sports & Vinyl at Graham Budd Auctions, shared his insights, ‘This was certainly one of the more unique lots to have come through Graham Budd Auctions. He went on to explain that given Chris De Burgh’s immense global popularity, it was hardly a surprise the item did so well.
He added: ‘We hope the lot is enjoyed for years to come,’ but stipulated as a visual treat only, warning ‘Please, don’t eat the beans!’
