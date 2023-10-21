Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Announces Separation

By John Ensor • Updated: 21 Oct 2023 • 8:59

Giorgia Meloni with former partner Andrea Giambruno. Credit: Giorgia Meloni/X

THE job of leading a country can be stressful at the best of times, and yesterday the Italian prime minister broke the news that she and her long-term partner have separated.

On Friday, October 20, Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced a personal setback. She’s parted ways with her long-time journalist partner, Andrea Giambruno, writes It. Euronews.

The news became public yesterday when various Italian media outlets reported that the couple had split. Meloni and Giambruno’s relationship had previously attracted public attention earlier this year following Giambruno’s controversial remarks about women.

Revelations Spark Controversy

A satirical TV show, ‘Striscia la Notizia’, added fuel to the fire. The programme aired a video, which depicted Giambruno making inappropriate remarks towards his colleagues.

Further, in the wake of a brutal rape involving two young girls in southern Italy, Giambruno commented that women should avoid alcohol to steer clear of ‘the wolf’. This comment faced backlash for insinuating that women are to blame for sexual violence.

Meloni, at that time, came to his defence. She said, ‘don’t ask me to account for what a journalist says, I believe in the free press’ and shared that such advice was common during her upbringing.

Strain On Personal Ties

However, recent disclosures by ‘Striscia la Notizia’ seem to have strained their relationship further. The show aired more segments about Giambruno, revealing conversations about his relationship dynamics with colleagues.

Having shared a decade-long relationship and blessed with a seven-year-old daughter, Ginevra, this separation comes as a shock to many in Italy and around Europe.

Official Statement

On a platform named X, previously Twitter, Meloni confirmed the split. She expressed, My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.

‘Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father. I have nothing else to say about this.

Meloni concluded her statement by emphasising her strong determination to stand strong against any attempts by her opponents to exploit her personal life.