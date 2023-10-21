The Rolling Stones In Barcelona

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 21 Oct 2023 • 11:06

FC Barcelona wear Rolling Stones logo

But not in concert – at least not yet. Instead, at next week’s El Clasico match against Real Madrid, Barça or FC Barcelona, will be wearing football jerseys featuring the Rolling Stones famous tongue and lips logo.

The deal is timed to coincide with the release of the band’s latest album, Hackney Diamonds, as part of the club’s sponsorship deal with the music streaming giant Spotify.

The tongue and lips logo, also known as the Hot Lips logo or simply the Rolling Stones logo, has been called the most famous logo in the history of popular music. The logo has remained on all 1970 albums and singles by the Rolling Stones since 1970 and features on all the band’s merchandise.

Hackney Diamonds, the first full album of original songs for 18 years, was released on Friday to huge critical acclaim. In a statement from the band, they said, “We’re big football fans and we’re honoured that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album”.

The jersey will be worn in the Real Madrid match on October 28 and will be available to buy from Monday 23rd. Barça’s women’s team will also wear the shirt for their game against Sevilla on November 5.