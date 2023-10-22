250 Motorcyclists Join Fuengirola Challenge

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 22 Oct 2023 • 11:50

250 motorcyclists take up the challenge

Fuengirola Challenge hopes to bring together, as in previous years, more than 250 motorcyclists from all over the country for a motorcycle-tourist rally.

This will be the fifth edition of this sporting event, which will take place from November, 17 to 19 in which participants will take a ‘secret’ route to discover the province of Malaga on two wheels with Fuengirola as their base of operations. Those interested can still register at www.ibsmoto.com.

This was announced by the Councillor for Tourism of Fuengirola Town Hall, José Luis Ponce, who together with Javier Reyes, head of ‘I Bike Spain’, explained the main details of this event, which will be held in the city for another year. Also present at the presentation was Leopoldo Fraile, head of Motomercado, the main sponsor of the event.

“We are very grateful that Javier has once again chosen Fuengirola to carry out this sporting and tourist activity, which is already an established activity and attracts many motorbike enthusiasts to our town. For us it is important to have this type of initiative outside the summer season as it broadens the leisure offer, stimulates the local economy, and that is always positive for everyone, as well as showing all the attractions of Fuengirola to those attending”, explained the councillor, stressing that “it is not about a race, but about enjoying the pleasure of riding, the magnificent gastronomy of the area and also the surroundings and the place where they are”.

This is a non-competitive event that is focused on enjoying the gastronomy, cultural aspects and nature of the area visited, with the motorbike being just an excuse for sightseeing. Participants follow a self-guided route using a digital roadbook, a device similar to that used in rallies such as the Paris Dakar, which is installed on the bike and explains step by step, what they have to do throughout the day.

Javier Reyes explained that the rally, with a route of about 500 kilometres, will start on Saturday morning from the Sohail Castle. The participants will be welcomed on Friday afternoon. “We are very happy to be, once again, in Fuengirola, which is a very attractive and cool destination for IBS Moto users”, he said.