By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Oct 2023 • 15:10

Alicante Welcomes 4,400 Cruise Passengers On Unique Double Stopover. Image: Alicante City / Facebook.

Alicante experienced a bustling October 19 as it welcomed around 4,400 cruise passengers on a unique double stopover.

This unexpected occurrence happened as the Aidastella, not initially planned for this year’s cruise schedule, made its grand entrance alongside the Celebrity Infinity.

This double-ship arrival marks the eighth time in 2023 that the port of Alicante has hosted two cruise ships on the same day.

The Aidastella, part of Aida Cruises and with a capacity of 2,500 passengers, has made an exciting addition to the mix.

Alongside it, the Celebrity Infinity, from Celebrity Cruises accommodating 1,950 cruise passengers, completes this impressive picture.

Alicante has had a fantastic year in terms of cruise arrivals, and the month of October has been particularly remarkable.

A whopping 30,000 cruise passengers are expected to grace the city’s shores, arriving on sixteen different ships.

The passenger profile for these two vessels is quite diverse.

The majority of Aidastella passengers are German nationals, while on Celebrity Cruises, most passengers hail from North America.

This increase in cruise passengers, especially during the traditionally quieter months, is excellent news for the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.

It helps to diversify the city’s tourism patterns, contributing to the deseasonalisation of tourism and boosting the local economy.

Looking ahead, the city anticipates welcoming eleven cruise ships with more than 24,000 passengers on board in November, underscoring Alicante’s growing prominence as a year-round cruise destination.