CBMVC Bringing Down The House For Charity in Javea

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) brought the house down at the DAR Social Centre on October 18.

The group not only filled the room to capacity but also raised substantial funds for SOS Ukraine.

The crowd was treated to a musical journey that spanned the ages, with a delightful blend of classic favourites and contemporary tunes.

The performance featured some remarkable instrumental showcases, including the mesmerizing talents of Lola, a classical concert pianist who not only graced the stage but also played a pivotal role in running the centre and supporting charitable causes.

The collaboration between CBMVC’s gifted accompanist, Kirsty Glen, and the tenor sensation, Douglas Horne, who harmoniously duelled on their piano accordions, was a captivating highlight that left the audience in awe.

If you missed their performance or want to experience the magic again, mark your calendar for Friday, November 10 at 6:30.PM when the CBMVC will be gracing the Moraira church with their voices during the Service of Remembrance.

For those who have ever dreamt of joining this talented ensemble, the CBMVC extends an invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.

You can get in touch with Mike at +34 645081539 for more information on how to be a part of this remarkable choir.

For additional details, you can visit their website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.

The CBMVC holds rehearsals every Tuesday at 5:45.PM at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.