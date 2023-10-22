Greenpeace Action World Energy Saving Day

By John Smith •
Published: 22 Oct 2023 • 12:54
Installation of solar panels could save money
Credit: Creative Commons
TO coincide with World Energy Saving Day on Saturday October 21, Greenpeace volunteers visited 13 Spanish towns to place stickers on the windows of the information offices of the country’s large electricity companies.
Endesa, Iberdrola and Naturgy offices were targeted in A Coruña, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Pamplona, Almeria, Bilbao, Cadiz, Cordoba, Malaga, Granada, Murcia, Valladolid and Zaragoza.
The activists believe that the energy companies are deliberately making it difficult for individuals, especially those in apartment blocks, to install solar panels or other ways of collecting solar power.
Greenpeace argue that those who install solar power can save between 40 and 60 per cent on their annual electricity and with more than 10 per cent of households in Spain suffering from energy poverty due to escalating prices, this could mean the difference between enjoying heating or staying cold.
According to María Prado, head of Greenpeace’s Climate and Energy campaign, “we want to make it clear that these companies are preventing people from exercising their right to enjoy solar energy, making it difficult with bureaucratic obstacles to install solar panels in their homes.
“This situation, which should not exist since the repeal of the sun tax in 2018, occurs systematically in neighbourhood blocks and energy communities where self-consumption is shared between different people. This is the so-called collective self-consumption.”
The charity believes that solar self-consumption is one of the best tools available to help families save on their electricity bill, be energy efficient and contribute to the fight against climate change.
However, according to the Greenpeace campaign, self-consumption in multi-family homes (tenant blocks) is not taking off because it is not profitable for large electricity companies, while solar self-consumption in individual homes has grown by 1,200 per cent in the last five years.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
