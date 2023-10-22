Introducing Vera Traders To AI

Manchester United And England 1966 World Cup Winner Sir Bobby Charlton Dead Aged 86 Close
By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 22 Oct 2023 • 14:10

The class of 20 who attended Credit: Vera Council

On Thursday, October 19, as part of its Retail Trade Support Programme, the Vera Council hosted a course entitled Let AI Do The Word: How To Save Time In your Publications With Artificial Intelligence.

The learning programme, which was aimed at all entrepreneurs and businesses in the municipality, was free of charge and aimed to help students use AI in a practical, everyday form.

Some 20 local business people spent two very fruitful hours that morning at the Assembly Hall of the Bayra House of Culture, Youth and Childhood and learned how to explore and discover a number of different forms of AI and how to apply these to digital marketing as well as increasing efficiency in any business.

Perhaps, as may have been anticipated, most of those attending the course were relatively young and were probably quite well versed in use of the web and social media, but needed to understand the versatility of Artificial Intelligence and how it could possibly help them.

