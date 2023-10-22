Lucky Escape For Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Oct 2023 • 17:31

Sunbreak Credit: Wikipedia Commons

ALMERIA escapes storm Bernard as it blasts other unlucky provinces in the surrounding areas.

Just days ago, storm Aline blew into parts of Spain with strong gusts of wind and pouring rain. Storm Bernard then made an unwelcome appearance, plunging into the peninsula on the morning of Sunday, October 22.

According to the forecast of the state weather agency (Aemet), more than twenty provinces in eleven regions have been warned of the incoming storm and put on yellow alert, which is at risk, or on amber alert, which is at significant risk. Residents in affected areas have been told to expect strong winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and unusually large waves.

In addition to this, busy Bernard will also bring other yellow warnings for wind or rain in all provinces of Andalucía, all provinces that is, except Almeria!

So it seems for now the city is spared and residents can breathe a sigh of relief, whilst still perhaps keeping our dampened neighbours in our prayers.