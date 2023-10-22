The Nazi Prince of The Netherlands

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Oct 2023 • 17:44

The Prince wearing his trademark carnation Credit: Sander Lamme

THE Nazi membership of Dutch Royal, Prince Bernhard, has been revealed after the release of a scan of his party membership card that was discovered in his private archives.

It has now been confirmed by the Dutch Royal household that Prince Bernhard, who repeatedly denied any association with the German National Socialist Party, was in fact a registered member, with his official card dating back to 1933. The evidence was discovered by Flip Maarschalkerweert, a historian, whilst making an inventory at the Royal Soestdijk Palace.

A few days after the death of Prince Bernhard in 2004, an interview was published in the national newspaper ‘De Volkskrant’ in which he vehemently said, “I can declare it with my hand on the Bible, I was never a Nazi. I never had a membership card”. One naturally must now wonder how the afterlife is treating him after this holy proclamation has been revealed as an untruth, hopefully Bernhard doesn’t burn too hard.

There are ongoing demands from the lower house of the Dutch parliament as well as the CIDI, a Dutch Jewish organisation, for an enquiry into the Prince’s Nazi past. This has so far been rejected by Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister.

These revelations come at a time where the royal family’s popularity has been slowly declining. According to a poll published in September, only 38 per cent of Dutch people still ‘really trust’ the King, a stark comparison to almost 80 per cent in 2020.

With the Royals seemingly, ‘in Dutch’, further information on how the matter will be handled is widely anticipated.