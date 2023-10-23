Bobi: World’s oldest dog dies aged 31 in Portugal

By Chris King • Updated: 23 Oct 2023 • 17:21

Image of Bobi in Portugal, the oldest dog of all time. Credit: Guinness World Records

THE world’s oldest dog, officially recognised by the Guinness Book Of Records has died in Portugal at the age of 31.

His owner, 38-year-old Leonel Costa, explained that after being rushed to hospital last week, Bobi passed away on Saturday, October 21, in Conqueiros, a village in the municipality of Leiria. The Rafeiro do Alentejo was born on a farm on May 11, 1992 and spend his whole life there.

Leonel even threw a party to celebrate Bobi’s 31st birthday in May after being challenged by Guinness to hold it. Around 100 guests from all over the world attended the celebration which Leonel agreed to stage providing it was held at their home, reported observador.pt this Monday 23.

‘This is where Bobi has always lived and we wanted the birthday party to be in his space. I won’t change anything. I just made sure everything looked more beautiful and made sure Bobi had his favorite dishes’, he told the Lusa agency at the time.

Leonel Costa spent around €1,000 on the party, ensuring that there was no shortage of sea bream and pork on a skewer. ‘Bust doesn’t like spaghetti bolognese. Bobi is an angel. He is not a protective dog at all. If someone comes into the house, he lets them. He is very sociable, he is sweet and loves animals and people’, his owner explained.

Who held the record before Bobi?

Bobi took over the role of the world’s oldest dog after an Australian cattle dog named Bluey died at the age of 29 years and 5 months. Living from 1910 to 1939, Bluey held the title for almost 100 years.

Guinnes World Records acknowledged Bobi’s death in a message on their website. Dr Karen Becker, a veterinarian who met Bobi several times broke the news on Facebook.

‘Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings. Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him. Godspeed, Bobi…you’ve taught the world all you were meant to teach’, she wrote.

What is Bobi’s history?

A remarkably heartwarming story surrounds Bobi, who if things had gone to plan, would not have even lived for a few days.

Born as part of a litter of four male puppies, Bobi and his siblings were doomed to an early grave. Leonel’s father already had several dogs and did not need any more on the farm explained his owner.

‘I was eight years old. My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs’, Leonel recalled. Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive’.

When his father somehow accidentally left the one pup behind, Leonel and his brothers hid the dog and took care of him. ‘We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it. It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done’, Leonel explained.

Newborn puppies normally open their eyes after two weeks, so by the time Leonel’s parents eventually discovered that they had hiddenBobi, it was too late for them to do anything about him.