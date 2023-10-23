Is Snoozing Bad For You?

By John Smith • Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 15:53

Snoozing can be good for you Credit: Joel Y flickr

Sleep is such an important part of the human condition that research into how and why it works is ongoing.

The University of Stockholm has quite a large sleep research unit and Associate Professor Tina Sundelin has just released a paper based on the response of 1,732 people on the matter of snoozing.

We at Euro Weekly News like to believe that we are certainly not a ‘snoozepaper’ and endeavour to highlight matters of interest both locally and across Europe and the legitamacy of those extra ‘40 winks’ will appeal to many readers.

Difficult to get up

Many of us find it difficult to get moving when the alarm goes off and according to the research, if you need the sleep then you shouldn’t be scared to hit the snooze button as you will be more alert when you do get up.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, younger people claimed that they needed that extra bit of sleep because they stayed up later often partying and that they either just felt too tired to rise with the lark or, especially when no work was involved, they wanted to enjoy the luxury of snuggling under a warm duvet and simply lazing a bit longer.

You snooze you lose

The researchers wanted to test the theory of ‘you snooze you lose’ and persuaded 31 subjects to act as guinea pigs whilst their sleeping habits were studied and they were first allowed to sleep uninterrupted and then asked to wake up half an hour earlier and then use the snooze button.

Speaking to APF, Professor Sundelin explained “What was interesting is that they got less sleep when snoozing but the difference was on average only six minutes.”

Cognitive tests

No clinical trial could be complete without some cognitive tests and the subjects were quizzed on maths and memory but regardless of their broken or unbroken sleep patterns, there was little difference between the results.

The Professor summed up the results by saying “If you’re snoozing and feel like it’s helping you, it seems like there isn’t much reason to stop doing it, as long you are getting enough sleep before.”