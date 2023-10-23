By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 16:29
MABS Cancer Support Foundation Working Its Magic. Image: MABS.
MABS Cancer Support Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming fashion show and invite you to be a part of this exciting event.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 7, when the doors of the 525 Hotel in Los Alcazares will swing open at 1:00 PM.
The fashion show promises an array of high-quality clothing, shoes, bags, and jewellery, perfectly timed for the autumn, winter, and party season.
Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or simply looking to spruce up your wardrobe, this event is not to be missed.
Tickets are just €5 and can be obtained from the MABS shop in San Javier.
If you prefer the convenience of WhatsApp, don’t hesitate to contact Sheila at (+34) 634307951.
MABS Cancer Support Foundation has been making a profound impact in the community, and it’s a name that resonates with people for all the right reasons.
Recent acts of generosity have only strengthened their mission.
Albatros Residencia in Los Alcazares recently handed over a generous €1,146 cheque, with the majority of the funds raised through raffle prizes generously donated by local businesses.
Earlier this year, the Jolly Boys and Girls Golf Society managed to raise a staggering €10,708 at their golf event.
These substantial achievements translate into tangible support for numerous MABS clients in the San Javier area who are battling cancer.
Join MABS at their fashion show as they continue to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.
Your presence and support truly make ‘MABS Magic’ happen.”
