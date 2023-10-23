By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 16:13

Prepare For A Delightful Christmas Tradition Direct From The UK. Image: Costa Pantomimes.

Costa Pantomimes is bringing a classic British Pantomime to the Costa Blanca with “Aladdin.”

This iconic Christmas Pantomime will be live on stage at the Auditori Teulada Moraira from November 30 to December 15.

“Aladdin” features a star-studded cast, including film and TV veteran Frazer Hines, known for his roles in “Dr. Who” and “Emmerdale,” and Peter Amory, famous for playing “Chris Tate” in “Emmerdale.”

Frazer Hines, in the role of a Chinese Policeman, does his best to keep Aladdin’s nemesis, Abanzar (played by Peter Amory), on the straight and narrow.

The production boasts an all-star cast of top British actors and professional Spanish dancers.

It’s written, directed, and produced by two of the UK’s leading Pantomime experts with over 400 productions under their belts.

As a special treat, Dino the Dinosaur is set to make an appearance.

“Aladdin” is a fast-paced extravaganza that offers fun for all the family.

Whether you’re a veteran theatregoer or a first-timer, this production promises laughter, drama, excitement, popular music, dynamic dancing, colourful costumes, audience participation, sing-alongs, spectacular effects, and even a flying Magic Carpet!

Join Aladdin on his magical journey with his enchanted lamp and make attending a traditional Family Pantomime an entry in your Christmas Costa Blanca Diary.