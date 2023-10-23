By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 16:13
Prepare For A Delightful Christmas Tradition Direct From The UK. Image: Costa Pantomimes.
Costa Pantomimes is bringing a classic British Pantomime to the Costa Blanca with “Aladdin.”
This iconic Christmas Pantomime will be live on stage at the Auditori Teulada Moraira from November 30 to December 15.
“Aladdin” features a star-studded cast, including film and TV veteran Frazer Hines, known for his roles in “Dr. Who” and “Emmerdale,” and Peter Amory, famous for playing “Chris Tate” in “Emmerdale.”
Frazer Hines, in the role of a Chinese Policeman, does his best to keep Aladdin’s nemesis, Abanzar (played by Peter Amory), on the straight and narrow.
The production boasts an all-star cast of top British actors and professional Spanish dancers.
It’s written, directed, and produced by two of the UK’s leading Pantomime experts with over 400 productions under their belts.
As a special treat, Dino the Dinosaur is set to make an appearance.
“Aladdin” is a fast-paced extravaganza that offers fun for all the family.
Whether you’re a veteran theatregoer or a first-timer, this production promises laughter, drama, excitement, popular music, dynamic dancing, colourful costumes, audience participation, sing-alongs, spectacular effects, and even a flying Magic Carpet!
Join Aladdin on his magical journey with his enchanted lamp and make attending a traditional Family Pantomime an entry in your Christmas Costa Blanca Diary.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.