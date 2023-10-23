President Erdogan submits Sweden’s NATO application to Turkish Parliament

By Chris King •
Updated: 23 Oct 2023 • 18:11
Image from the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Credit; Twitter@jensstoltenberg
SWEDEN’S application to join NATO has been submitted to the Turkish Parliament this Monday, October 23 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the Turkish presidential office.
Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Prime Minister, confirmed the action in a tweet on ‘X’ this afternoon. ‘President Erdoğan has now handed over the ratification documents to the Turkish Parliament. It now remains for the Parliament to deal with the issue. We look forward to becoming a member of NATO.’, he wrote.
Glädjande besked att Turkiets president Erdoğan nu har lämnat över ratificeringsdokumenten till det turkiska parlamentet. Nu återstår för parlamentet att behandla frågan. Vi ser fram emot att bli medlem i Nato.
— SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) October 23, 2023
Defence Minister Pål Jonson also commented on the news, telling SVT Nyheter: ‘We look forward to becoming full members as soon as possible. It is a good step in the right direction’.
Johson elaborated that he did not wish to speculate on how long it may take before the issue was actually raised in the Turkish parliament in Ankara.
Despite Sweden submitting the application to join the Alliance in May last year, Turkey and Hungary remain the only NATO countries that have not yet approved it.
Speaking to svt.se, Paul Levin, a director of the Turkey Institute at Stockholm University, said he believed that the matter could be dealt with in parliament as early as this week or next week. However, it still remains unclear what the outcome would be even if the issue was raised, he added.
‘This is a big step, but not the last. I don’t think you should shout hello just yet’, said Levin. ‘Erdogan has previously told the US Congress that “you have your parliament, I have mine” and indicated that the parliamentarians should be allowed to vote according to their own will’, he continued.
He added: ‘A lot is about how much Erdogan will put pressure on his own parliamentarians and those in his government alliance to vote for, in that case this could happen very quickly’.
It was suggested recently by a government source in Stockholm that the Swedish application could be ratified within a matter of weeks.
‘We expect Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s application to begin shortly, and that it should be ready within a few weeks’, the source allegedly told expressen.se on Saturday, October 21.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
