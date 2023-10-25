Abbey Clancy Tipped As Holly’s Replacement On ‘This Morning’

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 10:53

Abbey Clancy with husband Peter Crouch. Credit: abbeyclancy/Instagram

With Holly Willoughby’s unexpected departure from ‘This Morning’, could Abbey Clancy be the one to fill her shoes?

Earlier this month, renowned TV host Holly Willoughby announced her decision to leave ‘This Morning‘ after an incredible 14-year stint. This came after Phillip Schofield had also left the show, according to the Express

Rumoured Replacements

Model and TV personality, Abbey Clancy, now finds her name among those speculated to be the next presenter. Viewers have seen several fill-in hosts like Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, and Josie Gibson since Holly’s departure. However, rumours suggest that the producers might be inclined towards a married duo taking the helm.

Abbey Clancy, 37, and her ex-footballer spouse, Peter Crouch, are not new to the spotlight. With their widely-listened podcast, ‘The Therapy Crouch’, they’ve won over many fans. The pair, known for their candid marriage discussions, were even featured on ‘This Morning’ in October.

‘This Morning’s’ Next Host

Abbey has emerged as a strong contender with odds standing at 12/1. A reliable source mentioned, ‘Abbey is great on camera, she comes across confidently and has an affable nature which would prove a hit with This Morning viewers. She’s one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Holly.’

Storm Huntley is another name gaining traction. Known for her segments on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show, she has odds at 6/4. Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady mentioned, ‘Storm was all the rage but Abbey is the latest star to be considered a runner.’ Other potential candidates include Alison Hammond at 5/2, Josie Gibson at 7/2, Rochelle Humes at 5/1, and Davina McCall at 8/1.

Holly’s Farewell

In an emotional message, Holly conveyed her gratitude and decision, ‘I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning… Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive… It’s been an honour to just be part of its story… I will miss you all so much. Holly’