Blind Actors Take To Mallorca Stage

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 13:42

The Fantastic Tragedy of the Gypsy Celestina. Credit: Consell de allorca.cat

Tomorrow a theatre in Mallorca will play host to a tragi-comedy, with the cast made up of blind actors.

The Teatre Principal de Palma will be the backdrop for an enchanting evening of inclusive theatre this Thursday, as Sa Boira presents ‘Tragedy fantastica de la gitana Celestina’, (Fantastic Tragedy of the gypsy Celestina) penned by the renowned playwright Alfonso Sastre.

The performance, scheduled for October 26 at 8:00 pm, has been organised by the National Organisation of the Blind of Spain (ONCE). This unique production boasts a cast of talented blind actors.

The Council of Mallorca is proud to support this inclusive theatre initiative, providing the venue for such a ground-breaking production.

Directed by the accomplished duo of Bernat Pujol and Mateu Fiol, the cast features: Maria Llobera, Maria Bel Sureda, Maria Angeles Cutillas, Cati Garcia, Pilar Redondo, Zulima Manzaneque, Joan Moreno, Santi Muñoz, Jesus Romero, Mateu Segura, Moises Cordoba, Manolo Serrano, Antonia Burguera, and Catalina Cañellas. Interestingly, Sa Boira holds the distinct honour of being the only amateur company to grace the stage of the Teatre Principal de Palma.

According to the directors, the audience should brace themselves for a whirlwind of emotions. ‘The viewer will encounter a wildly imaginative Celestina that bears little resemblance to Fernando de Rojas’ original.

‘It is a tragicomic spectacle that seamlessly transitions from intense drama to ludicrous comedy,’ they explained. This rendition of the medieval Castilian classic introduces Calixto and Melibea as elderly figures, leading to a series of comical and absurd scenarios.

Sastre’s brilliant text-based theatre masterfully intertwines complications that captivate the audience, leading up to an unforeseen climax. Since its inception in 1987, Sa Boira has showcased over 50 titles and was honoured with the Max fan award in 2013.