Charity Gala: A Night of Hope

By Guest Writer • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 16:43

Musical entertainment by Jenny Velvet Credit: Jenny Velvet Instagram

Estepona is set to host a spectacular charity gala on Thursday November 2, aimed at raising funds for a noble cause.

The event aims to raise funds for an organisation to help create a social centre for traumatised Ukrainian refugees, mainly women and children.

The gala is organised by a group of passionate women from SWEA Marbella a network for Swedish speaking women across the globe.

It promises an evening filled with gourmet food, elegance and entertainment.

Gunnels Fashion, a renowned fashion boutique, will showcase their latest collection through an exciting fashion show, captivating the audience with their unique designs and style.

Adding to the enchantment of the night, Jenny Velvet, along with her talented musicians, will take the stage to deliver a mesmerising musical performance. Known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Jenny is sure to leave the audience spellbound.

Guiding us through this memorable evening will be Nicole King, an esteemed TV-host and presenter and with her wit, charm, and professionalism, Nicole will ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. A four-course gourmet dinner with fine wines will be served during the evening.

The primary objective of this gala is to raise funds for the construction of a social centre, specifically designed to support traumatised Ukrainian refugees.

The organisation behind this initiative aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment, offering essential services and resources to those who have experienced immense hardship.

By attending this gala, guests will not only have an unforgettable night but also contribute to a deserving cause, making a real and lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

Every donation and act of support will bring us one step closer to creating a better future for traumatised Ukrainian refugees.

Join them at A Night of Hope in Tikitano by Besaya on November 2 and be a part of this extraordinary event. Together, we can make a difference!

For reservations please contact: reservas@tikitano.com or call +34 952 79 84 49

For more information about the event email Elin Sundstrom, marbella@swea.org