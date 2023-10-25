Death Movement Events In Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 15:41

Catalina Pons (L), Glynis German (C), Isa Sáez Font, Dando Vida a la Muerte (R) Credit Phoenix Media Mallorca

FESTIVAL Dando Vida a la Muerte and Glynis German have organised three events in Mallorca in English which form part of a bigger death movement in Spain!

Now in its fourth year, the festival has gone from strength to strength with over 50 events on offer this year all over Spain!

With that in mind, “I’ve always been fascinated by death but for the past eight years, it has actually been my profession and I enjoy teaching and empowering people to get more comfortable with this often misunderstood topic” explained German, an independent celebrant based in Mallorca.

She added “We can do such a disservice to others when we don’t know what to say to them upon the loss of a loved one”

Wednesday November 1 at 11am

Tanatorio II Bon Sosec near Al Campo in Marratxi is the setting for this remembrance ceremony. Officiated by German who will be joined by Amanda Hibbitt, a newly qualified funeral celebrant based in Mallorca.

Thursday November 2 from 11am to 1pm

If you’re grieving the loss of a pet or wonder what an earth you’ll do when that time comes, then come along to Son Batlet in Sencelles, one of only two pet cremation facilities in Mallorca.

You’ll find out more about the history of Son Batlet by its founder and director, the vet Eva Borrás. There’ll also be a ceremony to remember furry friends and a tour of the installations. Refreshments will be available.

Friday, November 3, 11am to 1pm

SFM Altima who operate the crematorium in Inca are hosting this open day as part of the Festival activities in English. There will be a tour of the installations, a chance to talk to representatives from both the funeral home as well as from Age Concern, Cancer Support Group Mallorca and DIME Volunteers Association. There will be a short remembrance ceremony and refreshments will be enjoyed.