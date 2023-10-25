Death Movement Events In Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 15:41
Catalina Pons (L), Glynis German (C), Isa Sáez Font, Dando Vida a la Muerte (R)
Credit Phoenix Media Mallorca
FESTIVAL Dando Vida a la Muerte and Glynis German have organised three events in Mallorca in English which form part of a bigger death movement in Spain!
Now in its fourth year, the festival has gone from strength to strength with over 50 events on offer this year all over Spain!
With that in mind, “I’ve always been fascinated by death but for the past eight years, it has actually been my profession and I enjoy teaching and empowering people to get more comfortable with this often misunderstood topic” explained German, an independent celebrant based in Mallorca.
She added “We can do such a disservice to others when we don’t know what to say to them upon the loss of a loved one”
Tanatorio II Bon Sosec near Al Campo in Marratxi is the setting for this remembrance ceremony. Officiated by German who will be joined by Amanda Hibbitt, a newly qualified funeral celebrant based in Mallorca.
If you’re grieving the loss of a pet or wonder what an earth you’ll do when that time comes, then come along to Son Batlet in Sencelles, one of only two pet cremation facilities in Mallorca.
You’ll find out more about the history of Son Batlet by its founder and director, the vet Eva Borrás. There’ll also be a ceremony to remember furry friends and a tour of the installations. Refreshments will be available.
SFM Altima who operate the crematorium in Inca are hosting this open day as part of the Festival activities in English. There will be a tour of the installations, a chance to talk to representatives from both the funeral home as well as from Age Concern, Cancer Support Group Mallorca and DIME Volunteers Association. There will be a short remembrance ceremony and refreshments will be enjoyed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.