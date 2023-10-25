DGT Reveal Bizarre Cases Of Multitasking Drivers

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 18:08

Driving distractions. Credit: Jinga/Shutterstock.com

THE DGT have launched an awareness campaign to remind drivers of the risk of distractions while behind the wheel and shared some bizarre examples.

Multitasking is an enviable skill, and the arguments about who is better at it, men or women, could go on forever. However, the advice from the DGT is please don’t attempt it while driving.

The DGT recently initiated a campaign highlighting driving distractions, which are responsible for a significant number of accidents. While mobile phones are a frequent feature as the main cause of distractions, the campaign’s images also depict a range of some of the more unusual behaviour, writes Telecinco.es.

Smile: You’re On Camera

Images captured by the DGT show a wide-ranging collection of driving misdemeanours. One driver was happily tootling along while brushing his teeth. Not to be outdone, one woman was filmed texting on her phone and moments later with one hand on the wheel, the other holding a spoon, she tucked into a bowlful of stew.

Francisco Paz of DAC Docencia remarked, ‘You cannot commit more infractions at the same time than what we see in this video.’

Another video features a woman juggling food in one hand whilst wearing headphones, a combination that’s bound to decrease road awareness. ‘In the end, the response to any incident is never to be good in this case,’ said Paz.

Other Dangerous Driving Behaviour

There’s also footage of a man lighting a cigarette, with both hands completely off the steering wheel while looking out of the window. In another instance, a driver was observed with paperwork all over the dashboard, while he checked several other documents on his lap.

Worryingly, three out of 10 penalties relate to mobile phone usage, indicating the prolific instances of phone-related distractions.

Such reckless behaviour endangers not just the driver but all road users. Although some of the examples are straight from an episode of Mr Bean, it is a poignant reminder that full attention is vital when driving.