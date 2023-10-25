By Anna Ellis •
Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 8:05
El Campello To Transform Into A Food Lover's Paradise. Image: Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com.
From October 27 to November 1, El Campello’s Municipal Park will host the “El Campello Street Food Market” to celebrate Halloween.
This five-day culinary extravaganza promises a delectable experience, enlivened with music and free activities in the spirit of the Halloween weekend.
Starting on Friday, October 27 at 6:00.PM and running until Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00.PM, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment, live concerts, and family activities, all open to the public.
Throughout these exciting days, a total of 12 vintage food trucks will tantalize your taste buds with a diverse selection of culinary delights, including Tex-Mex, hot dogs, hamburgers, and crepes, representing gastronomic offerings from around the world.
The Street Food Market is more than just a food festival; it’s a gastronomic celebration that brings together trucks, vans, caravans, stalls, and food truck carts with a vintage aesthetic.
These culinary artisans offer a diverse and high-quality range of dishes.
The event’s mission is to blend the world of gastronomy with the communal spirit of public spaces.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
