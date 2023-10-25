By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 8:05

El Campello To Transform Into A Food Lover's Paradise. Image: Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com.

From October 27 to November 1, El Campello’s Municipal Park will host the “El Campello Street Food Market” to celebrate Halloween.

This five-day culinary extravaganza promises a delectable experience, enlivened with music and free activities in the spirit of the Halloween weekend.

Starting on Friday, October 27 at 6:00.PM and running until Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00.PM, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment, live concerts, and family activities, all open to the public.

Throughout these exciting days, a total of 12 vintage food trucks will tantalize your taste buds with a diverse selection of culinary delights, including Tex-Mex, hot dogs, hamburgers, and crepes, representing gastronomic offerings from around the world.

The Street Food Market is more than just a food festival; it’s a gastronomic celebration that brings together trucks, vans, caravans, stalls, and food truck carts with a vintage aesthetic.

These culinary artisans offer a diverse and high-quality range of dishes.

The event’s mission is to blend the world of gastronomy with the communal spirit of public spaces.