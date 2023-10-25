Elche’s Bold Move to Extend Beach Season Gains Popularity

By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 10:49

Los Arenales del Sol Beach, Alicante province, Costa Blanca. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com

Elche is considering a move that could see its beach season stretch well beyond September, a change rooted in the growing popularity of its pristine shores.

Until now, the traditional beach season in Elche ran from June 1 to September 30, but thanks to what’s been termed a resounding “success,” the city’s authorities are mulling the idea of extending this period.

Irene Ruiz, the Mayor of Tourism, expressed her delight at the undeniable allure of Elche’s coast, which is now enticing visitors far beyond the typical summer months of July and August.

She acknowledged that this year’s excellent weather, featuring sea temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees even on October 15, had played a role in this decision.

After experiencing nearly a month of perfect beach weather, it’s evident that Elche’s beautiful beaches hold an irresistible charm.

As the city’s coastline becomes more renowned with each passing year, it has started to evolve into a haven for those seeking tranquillity, even as autumn settles in.

The appeal of Elche’s beaches isn’t just about the perfect weather, though.

It’s about the quality of the sand, the crystal-clear waters, and the array of additional services such as beach bars, sunbeds, and umbrellas.

In some areas, there’s even special attention to making bathing accessible for those with mobility challenges, underlining Elche’s commitment to inclusivity.

This transformation didn’t happen by chance.

Thanks to dedicated efforts by various agencies, including Visitelche, Elche’s coastline has cultivated a loyal following during the summer and early autumn.

Visitors are discovering that Elche’s beaches offer an escape from the ordinary, a place where natural beauty, cleanliness, and top-notch services come together to create an unforgettable experience.