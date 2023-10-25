Guía Repsol Recognises Nine More Restaurants in Murcia and Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 15:10
Discover the Soles de Centro: Celebrating Murcia's Culinary Excellence.
Image: Facebook/ La Marquesita
RECENTLY, nine establishments were honoured with the prestigious ‘Solete de Centro,’ (Suns of the Centre) a category introduced by Guía Repsol (Repsol Guide) to recognise gastronomic treasures in historic city centres and nearby areas.
Out of the 350 such distinctions in Spain, seven belong to Murcia and two to Cartagena. This brings the total of ‘Soles’ (Repsol’s ‘Sun’ distinctions ) in the region of Murcia to 75, across the various categories.
In Murcia, award-winning establishments include Café Bar Verónicas, Cucú, La Bien Pagá, Bodegón Los Toneles, Conjugoo, Café Bar Gran Vía, and Pastelería Bonache. In Cartagena, the distinguished venues are El Cantón and La Marquesita.
In the capital of Murcia, Guía Repsol has selected three bars: Café Bar Verónicas, led by renowned chef Samuel Ruiz, who continues to experiment with signature tapas, such as their iconic ensaladilla and homemade stuffed sirloin.
Café Bar Gran Vía is a city emblem, offering quintessential Murcian products on an ideal terrace. Completing the trio is Cucú, which has competed for the title of Spain’s best tortilla and offers a range of delectable dishes.
For traditional Murcian cuisine, Guía Repsol highlights Bodegón Los Toneles, celebrated for traditional dishes. La Bien Pagá combines traditional and avant-garde cooking. Pastelería Bonache, renowned for its meat pies and pastries, and Conjugoo, known for its unique custom cocktails.
