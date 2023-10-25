Helicopter Drops $1 Million On Crowd

By John Smith •
Crowds grabbed the money
THINGS have changed dramatically since the communist days of Czechoslovakia and membership of the European Union appears to have helped the Czech Republic.
A popular influencer, actor and TV presenter Kamil Bartoshek got hold of $1 million in $1 bills (around €920,000) and placed them all into a locked container saying that anyone who watched his latest movie One Man Show and could decipher a clue to the combination on the lock could have the money.
Although more than 290,000 people reportedly viewed the film so there was no winner and he then had to think about how to distribute the money.
There was a suggestion that it should go to charity but this wasn’t really as media friendly as he wanted although he arranged for each bank note to have a QR code stuck on it with details of worthy charities.
So, what he did was contact 100,000 followers and give them a clue of where to be at a certain time and a certain day where they could be in a for a great bit of good luck and reportedly 4,000 people turned up at the appointed spot (as well as police and paramedics).
There was much anticipation as the time drew nearer and then those who were present heard the sound of a helicopter in the distance which eventually came into view carrying the container underneath.
At the given time, over a field in the town of Lis, a trap door opened in the container and the million dollars fluttered down to the ground with people using shopping bags and even opened umbrellas to collect the cash.
In the event, Kamil Bartoshek got worldwide coverage, 4,000 people got some extra money and his film became one of the most watched of its kind in the Czech Republic.
There were no reports of anyone being injured in the rush, nor whether the officers on duty to keep everyone safe actually managed to sneak a few dollars for themselves.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
