Iconic Singer Barry Manilow Sends Message to Fans

Barry Manilow in concert.
BARRY MANILOW has announced a series of UK concerts, stating that these will be his last full concerts in Britain.
The music legend, whose many hits include ‘I Write The Songs’ and ‘Mandy,’ announced to his fans yesterday that he is to return to the UK for a total of ten concerts next year.
The eighty-year-old hit-maker posted a message on Facebook: ‘In 1978, The London Palladium is where I began my love affair with the British public.’ Manilow went on to explain that the Palladium was a venue close to his heart: ‘These shows will be my last full concerts in Britain and I wanted to end where I began – at the London Palladium.’
The acclaimed artist, who even has his own wine label, will begin his ‘Barry Manilow concert’ series with a unique performance at Manchester Co-op Live arena on May 19, from which he will move onto a nine-date residency at the London Palladium, with tickets going on sale to the public tomorrow.
Fans of the ‘Copacabana’ singer were eager to share their delight at the news, even if it is potentially for the last time. An ardent fan commented on X, ‘Thankyou from the bottom of my heart for all the beautiful memories we have had Barry. I’ve been there from the beginning and will be there to the end. The UK love you and will miss you.’
Referring back to his first appearance at the Palladium another wrote on Facebook: ‘Thank you for all the years. We have been blessed. I was there in ’78 and will hopefully be there in ’24. Much love and great big HUGS. xxx.’
One person summed up the feelings of many around the world: ‘Congrats to all Barry’s fans in London. I wish I could be there. Sending best wishes from Thailand.’
After making waves recently in Las Vegas with his record-breaking shows, the singer’s London stint is eagerly anticipated.
