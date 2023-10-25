Malaga Swings to Music

By Kevin Fraser •
Malaga Swing Festival
Muelle Uno, in Malaga city, will become the meeting point for all swing lovers on Sunday October 29 with the celebration of the second edition of the festival dedicated to swing music.
From 4.30pm until 7pm dancers from Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland and Poland will gather to close the second edition of Swing Fest Malaga.
A parade that will start at the esplanade of the Centre Pompidou Malaga and follow a route to the stage located in the Plaza de Gerencia will bring together more than 200 dancers who, under the direction of Maxi Prado, will make the audience participate in this unique event where the common language is swing.
The cherry on top of the day will be the live performance of the band Swinguette who, with their captivating sound and lively movements, will get everyone dancing.
This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the the rhythm of swing in the open air and in a unique setting. The organisers hope it will encourage locals and visitors to enjoy one of the most fun and lively musical styles.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
