Mallorcan Businesses Challenge Labour Hour Reduction

By John Ensor •
Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 17:18
On the right: Jordi Mora, President of Pimem.
Credit: pimem/X
The proposed hourly reduction of work time to 37.5 hours per week has been strongly criticised by the business community in Mallorca.
On the Balearic Islands, responses are being heard to the recent proposal by the PSOE and Sumar to cut the working week to 37.5 hours starting in 2025.
The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of Mallorca (Pimem) has strongly criticised this decision, calling it ‘erratic and crazy’ for the islands’ business landscape.
Pimem expressed in a press release that the plan by Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz shows ‘a great lack of knowledge’ about the operations of SMEs in the archipelago, especially in Mallorca. The group emphasised that Mallorca’s economic rhythm is largely influenced by its peak season.
For small and medium businesses, this could mean increased hiring to fill the gaps created by the reduced hours. Pimem highlighted the importance of considering productivity when discussing potential changes in salary or working hours.
Pointing out that productivity is a crucial factor in determining labour policies, Pimem noted that Spain is often cited for its low productivity relative to other EU nations. Due to the unique demands of their market, businesses sometimes have to operate beyond the regular calendar days.
The association also touched upon the challenges faced by the industrial sector in Mallorca, indicating that any move to decrease working hours is ill-timed.
It’s not just Pimem voicing concerns. The CEOE, a prominent Spanish business organisation, has criticised the agreement between the PSOE and Sumar. They believe it will disrupt the social dialogue and could potentially harm Spain’s overall productivity.
The CEOE further remarked that the 2025 measure ‘represents a clear interference in social dialogue, since this is an issue that should be the subject of negotiation between companies and unions.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.