By Kevin Fraser • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 14:42

Marbella Flamenco Festival

The Teatro Ciudad de Marbella will host 17th Sierra Blanca Flamenco Festival on Saturday October 28 at 8pm.

The General Director of Culture, Carmen Díaz, praised, “the great work that the organising association carries out in the popularisation of flamenco”, as well as “the great cast that participates in each festival”.

This Saturday’s festival will feature Rocío Bazán, Luis Heredia ‘El Polaco’, and Pepe Lara, on vocals; Chaparro de Málaga, Ismael Rueda, Paco Lara, Pepe El Línea and Niño Jorge (the latter two will open the show), on guitar, and Laura de los Ángeles, on piano. The president of Sierra Blanca, said, “We have been working for a long time on this event and also to make flamenco attractive, at the same time twe are counting on the participation of performers from the peña and also from Malaga for this show”.

The festival, one of the classics on the autumn agenda of the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella, will be presented by Paco Vargas and tickets, priced at €10, can be purchased in advance at www.mientrada.net or at the theatre box office two hours before the start of the show.