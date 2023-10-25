Murcia to Launch New Electric Bus Model in 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Cruising into a Greener Future: Murcia's 100% Electric Buses.
Solana emphasised that the goal is to make regional transportation ‘more efficient, adaptable, and citizen-centric.’ The region has allocated €23.76 million for the acquisition of Class I and Class II electric buses. The definitive launch of this new electric bus model in the Region of Murcia is scheduled for next year. Solano went on to say ‘We are witnessing a transformation in the transportation system with the aim of progressively improving the bus fleet, connections, and providing users with new alternatives to address the existing deficit.’
Among the planned measures are expanding the network, introducing new transportation modes, optimising routes, and schedules, and implementing advanced technologies. ’For the regional government, improving the quality of life for residents by providing an effective mobility solution is a top priority,’ concluded María Dolores Solana.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida.
