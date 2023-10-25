Electric scooters banned on Madrid public transport following recent incident involving exploding battery Close
Murcia to Launch New Electric Bus Model in 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 9:46

100 per cent electric bus region of Murcia Spain

Cruising into a Greener Future: Murcia's 100% Electric Buses. Image: carm.es

THIS week, the test drive for the new 100 per cent electric bus model was conducted for the Region of Murcia, and they were attended by the Director General of Mobility and Transport, María Dolores Solana.

Solana emphasised that the goal is to make regional transportation ‘more efficient, adaptable, and citizen-centric.’ The region has allocated €23.76 million for the acquisition of Class I and Class II electric buses. The definitive launch of this new electric bus model in the Region of Murcia is scheduled for next year. Solano went on to say ‘We are witnessing a transformation in the transportation system with the aim of progressively improving the bus fleet, connections, and providing users with new alternatives to address the existing deficit.’

Among the planned measures are expanding the network, introducing new transportation modes, optimising routes, and schedules, and implementing advanced technologies. ’For the regional government, improving the quality of life for residents by providing an effective mobility solution is a top priority,’ concluded María Dolores Solana.

