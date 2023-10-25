By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 25 Oct 2023 • 8:12
Nerja Stands Tall As a True Tourism Powerhouse. Image: Ayuntamiento de Nerja / Facebook
The latest hotel occupancy data, shared by the Councillor for Tourism, Ana Maria Munoz, reveals an extraordinary achievement.
For four consecutive months, from June through September, Nerja has maintained hotel occupancy rates above 90 per cent.
This impressive consistency is a testament to the town’s unwavering appeal and resilience in the tourism sector.
The councillor underlies the significance of these figures, emphasising that Nerja has solidified its position as a touristic leader in the region.
She states, “Nerja has become a benchmark in the area, managing to maintain hotel occupancy above 90 per cent for four consecutive months. These data corroborate the tourist solidity of our municipality.”
And the trend continues into October, with occupancy rates surpassing 91 per cent, even exceeding the figures recorded in 2022.
It’s a statistic that mirrors the pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, signifying the remarkable recovery of tourism in Nerja.
In terms of nationalities, the town has seen an influx of British, Spanish, German, and Irish tourists.
The Municipal Tourism Office has played an essential role in assisting visitors, attending to a total of 5,176 individuals.
These guests have shown a keen interest in exploring the municipality’s tourist resources and learning about the transportation options for discovering the surrounding areas as a complement to their Nerja experience.
Moreover, the exciting events that took place in September, including the Maro fair, the Veladilla de San Miguel, and Tourist Day celebrations, have captured the curiosity of many.
Tourists and visitors have lauded the harmonious blend of sun, sea, culture, and tradition which have left an indelible mark on those who have had the privilege of experiencing Nerja’s unique allure.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria.
