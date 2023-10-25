Sanchez Accused Of Avoiding Israel

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 12:47

Pedro Sanchez meets the Israeli Ambassador to Spain. Credit: Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon/Facebook.com

The Spanish media has singled out acting Spanish President Sanchez and asked the question if he is avoiding Israel.

Pedro Sanchez has recently met with various ministers concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict, following the terrorist attack by Hamas two weeks ago. While he has communicated with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, via a phone call, there has been no confirmation if he plans to visit Israel, writes 20 Minutos.

Criticism Of Sanchez

Other global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italy’s Georgia Meloni, and the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte, have already made their visits. Just this Tuesday, France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, followed suit.

Sanchez, who took the time to visit President Zelensky earlier this year, has come under fire from political opponents for his Israel no-show. His absence is particularly noteworthy as he currently occupies the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Isabel Rodriguez, the acting Government spokesperson, commented, ‘They are aware of the intensity of the president’s agenda. When it can be realised, he will go.’

Sanchez’s Stance On The Conflict

Sanchez’s recent call with Netanyahu involved condemning Hamas’s terrorist activities and advocating for the immediate release of hostages. He stated, ‘We must address a definitive solution for peace, based on the solution of two states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting in peace and security.’

He also highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza and preventing the conflict from escalating further.

Meetings At Moncloa

Additionally, Sanchez has met several key figures at Moncloa. This includes Isaac Benzaquen, the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain, Mohamed Ajana, the secretary general of the Islamic Commission in Spain, and Rodica Radian-Gordon, the Israeli ambassador.

There was a recent diplomatic incident with the Israeli embassy, hinting at a disagreement with Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights and Podemos’s General Secretary, who supported the Palestinian cause.

The Opposition’s View

The PP party criticises Sanchez’s actions, suggesting he lacks leadership. They believe he’s working under the influence of coalition partners, including Sumar and the independentistas.

Close sources to Alberto Nuñez Feijoo view Sanchez’s call as conceding to strategic partners who favour recognising Palestine as a sovereign state. Furthermore, some members of Podemos have declined to label Hamas as a ‘terrorist group’, instead referring to them as ‘armed Palestinian factions’.