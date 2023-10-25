The Upsides And Downsides Of Upstairs Downstairs

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 25 Oct 2023 • 16:08

Talk by Simon Williams in Marbella

The next illustrated talk of the Benahavis Arts Society will be given on October 31 by Simon Williams, star of the popular TV series Upstairs Downstairs. The talk is titled, The Upsides & Downsides.

Doors will be open at 6pm with a complimentary glass of wine on arrival and the talk commences at 7pm. Guests are welcome at €15 and members of other societies €10. The venue is Hugo Investing, Urb. La Carolina Ctra. de Cádiz 179km, Edificio Aries, Local N, 29602 Marbella.

Simon Williams is a British actor known for playing James Bellamy in the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs. Frequently playing upper middle class or aristocratic upper class roles, he is also known for playing Charles Cartwright in the sitcom Don’t Wait Up and Charles Merrick in medical drama Holby City. Since 2014, he has played the character of Justin Elliott in the long-running BBC Radio 4 series The Archers.

“My first lucky break was the role of Captain James Bellamy in Upstairs Downstairs, my most recent that of Justin Elliott in The Archers”, said Simon. “So in 50 years I’ve gone from one cad to another. In between my career has been a roller coaster ride of successes and the flops, the upsides and downsides of a ‘showbiz’ life. I’ve worked with a wide range of people including Peter Sellers, Joan Collins, David Jason, Nigel Havers, Marianne Faithful, Noel Coward, Judi Dench, Alan Bennett, Glenda Jackson. I’ll be sharing some secrets and maybe dishing some dirt. “

Please let us know if you can make it as we have limited space, email please:

chair.benahavis@theartssociety.org