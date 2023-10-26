Back From The Dead! Extinct Fish Spotted In Belgium.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 22:45
The Houting Fish
Credit: Freshwater and Marine Image Bank
However, the story might be more ‘hooray’ than horror, as the return of the species could indicate an improvement in water quality and environment.
An adult houting, which is a salmon-like fish, has been spotted in the Scheldt in Kruibeke, East Flanders. The sighting occurred Tuesday, October 24, and came as surprising news, as the species had been considered extinct in the region for quite some time.
The last sighting of a houting was reported around ten years ago, and previous to that it had been around 100 years since the species had last been seen.
The houting fish inhabit the North Sea and travel inland into the Scheldt with the tide. This hopeful detection indicates that it may once again have found a suitable habitat in Belgium.
The fact that houting has once again been seen swimming around in the Scheldt, shows that water quality must have greatly improved in recent years. Jeroen Van Wichelen of the Institute for Nature and Forest Research stated that “Twenty years ago, it was a dead area, the water quality has improved dramatically. You also notice that by the return of other fish species.” He went on to say that he “hopes there will be more sightings in the future.”
The houting that was seen on Tuesday was caught after being reported and then released back into the water after the necessary tests were carried out. Experts and locals alike now wait hopefully for more of the species to return.
What a FINtastic tail!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.