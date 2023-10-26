By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 13:50

Berlin: A Sustainable Global Powerhouse. Image: Mickis-Fotowelt / Shutterstock

For the third consecutive time, Berlin has earned its place among the world’s most sought-after destinations in the realm of sustainability within the tourism and events industry.

In the category of major cities with over 1.5 million residents, Berlin has secured the impressive sixth position.

With an impressive overall score of 77 per cent, the German capital has managed to elevate its standing in the prestigious “Global Destination Sustainability Index” by three per cent.

This remarkable achievement comes in the face of stiff competition from more than 100 destinations worldwide.

The official announcement of this ranking was made at the GDS Forum in Spain’s vibrant city of Valencia.

Burkhard Kieker, the CEO of visitBerlin, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “Berlin proudly sits among the top 10 metropolises across the globe when it comes to sustainability.”

“We are working hand in hand with a host of committed partners in the city, dedicated to turning Berlin into one of the most eco-friendly and appealing places to reside in Europe.”

In the “Sustainability Index: The Top 10 Most Sustainable Metropolises Worldwide,” Berlin has cemented its position as a global sustainability leader.

While trailing behind the likes of Glasgow, Singapore, Paris, Melbourne, and Sydney, Berlin has firmly claimed a spot ahead of Montreal, Barcelona, the Flanders region, and Sapporo in this remarkable ranking of the most sustainable metropolises.

It’s noteworthy that Singapore, in the span of a year, has surged from the eighth to the second spot, surpassing Berlin.

Nevertheless, Berlin’s upward trajectory underscores its resilience and exceptional performance in the fierce global competition for the title of the most sustainable destination.