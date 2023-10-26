Breast Cancer Awareness at the Fore of Dragon Boat Memorial

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 18:15

Dragon boaters from around the world came together in San Pedro del Pinatar Image: Facebook/San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

OVER 250 participants from Australia, the United States, Cyprus, Cantabria, Valladolid, Granada, and Torrevieja, among others, participated in a dragon boat memorial in San Pedro del Pinatar on October 22.

The event was held in honour of Jan Collins, the founder of the BCS category for breast cancer survivors. The memorial was the culmination of a week-long training camp that took place in San Pedro del Pinatar. During the camp, participants from all over the world learned the basics of dragon boating and had the opportunity to enjoy the town’s beautiful surroundings, climate, and cuisine.

In addition to the BCS category, there were also 12 women’s teams competing in the memorial. The day was an opportunity for participants to support the cause of breast cancer awareness and to share experiences and information about their disease and the sport.

‘This is a great event that brings people together from all over the world to celebrate the sport of dragon boating and to raise awareness about breast cancer,’ said Pedro Vivancos, the sports councillor for San Pedro del Pinatar. ‘We are proud to host this event in our town and to support this important cause.’ The memorial was organised by the Pinatarense Sports Association, in collaboration with the Jan Collins Foundation. The foundation was established in 2008 to support breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness about the disease.

