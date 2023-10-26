Easyjet flight surrounded by armed police on arrival at Palma Airport in Mallorca

By Chris King •
Updated: 26 Oct 2023 • 18:44
Image of an easyJet aircraft.
Credit:
Kamilpetran/ Shutterstock.com
AN Easyjet flight that arrived at Palma Airport in Mallorca this Thursday, October 26, was immediately surrounded by armed police.
The flight arrived from Birmingham in England and was met on the tarmac by a large number of both Guardia Civil and National Police officers as it landed at the Balearic island facility.
It was reported that the aircraft’s pilot somehow accidentally activated a hijack alert, according to The Sun. The passengers were not allowed to disembark from the plane until the cops had conducted a thorough search of the plane’s interior.
Once it was established that the incident was in fact a false alarm, the security forces were eventually stood down.
Exactly how the hijack alarm came to be activated at around 1 pm local time has not yet been revealed. The flight’s landing path was reportedly diverted just moments before it was due to touch down.
Modern aircraft are thought to be equipped with technology that allows the pilot to relay a ‘silent alert’ to air traffic controllers in the event of any potential hijack attempt.
This is said to be done by means of a four-digit ‘unlawful interference’ code being transmitted to operators manning the control tower.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.