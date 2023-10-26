Enough Is Enough Say Mallorca Residents

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 19:56

Scene from the video posted on Change.org. Credit: Indignats Tramuntana

Calls to clamp down on drivers and motorcyclists who use the roads of Mallorca as a racetrack have fallen on deaf ears, prompting residents to call on the public for support.

The Ma-10 road which cuts across the iconic Serra de Tramuntana, a treasured World Heritage Site, locals claim has become a racetrack which has completely shattered the tranquillity of the region.

As of January 1 this year, local, residents and frequent travellers have seen a disturbing increase in irresponsible road users, from both cars and motorcycles.

Locals feel that their only hope is to gain public support. To show their strength of feeling, they have posted a message on Change.org. Visitors to the website can view a video that illustrates the terrifying problem.

Video footage is also interspersed with interviews of residents denouncing the apathy of both the DGT and local government authorities. It’s hoped that this will raise awareness and generate enough signatures to force the issue and get something done.

This scenic route, protected for its delicate ecological balance, has unfortunately been transformed into a racetrack. Every day, motorbikes and cars roar through the area, often at twice the speed limit, creating noise pollution and posing risks to other road users both day and night.

One local resident stated, ‘This is a multiple crime: against public order, against road safety, against public health, against the environment and against private property.’

Institutional Inactivity

Locals explain that they have met with the Council of Mallorca, They asked the DGT to install fixed radars, something that the island institution supports but maintains is not its responsibility. For some reason the DGT is not in favour of this measure at the present time.

While the issue escalates, angry locals complain that local authorities are playing the blame game. The net result is that irresponsible road users are not punished. ‘The institutions hold each other responsible,’ a concerned citizen remarked, further highlighting the lack of accountability. Such inaction has only emboldened those breaking the law, causing the problem to increase significantly.

Plea For Peace And Safety

Navigating the Ma-10 now comes with the grim reality of risking one’s life. This once-peaceful World Heritage Site now echoes with the terrifying sounds of speeding vehicles, destroying its once tranquil surroundings. The community implores everyone, ‘Help us to put an end to this barbarity.’