Faro Airport on Portugal’s Algarve to start direct flights to New York’s Newark Airport with United Airlines

By Chris King • Updated: 26 Oct 2023 • 23:47

Image of United Airlines aircraft. Credit: Twitter@united

FROM May 24, 2024, American Airlines will operate direct flights between Faro Airport in Portugal’s Algarve region and New York’s Newark Airport.

In a statement released this Thursday, October 26, the company announced that: ‘the new flight will make it easier for US customers to visit the Portuguese region of Algarve, which is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, stunning countryside, and historic sites’.

United highlighted the fact that it currently serves: ‘more destinations in Portugal than all US airlines, with its existing year-round service between New York/Newark-Lisbon , as well as seasonal services between Washington/Dulles-Lisbon, New York/Newark-Porto and New York/Newark-Ponta Delgada, in the Azores’.

How often will the flights operate out of Faro?

The flight will operate four times a week on a Boeing 757-200 according to publituris.pt. In addition to Faro, there will be new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome and Malaga.

Nine of the company’s most popular seasonal routes to Portugal, Italy, France and Spain will be brought back into operation up to two months earlier than before, to ‘give customers more time and options to explore Europe’, explained United.

Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of Global Network Planning and United Alliances said: ‘United has the most flights to the most transatlantic destinations and we are offering our customers even more flexibility and options when planning travel abroad’.

He concluded: ‘Whether customers want to travel during peak or off-season, visit popular tourist destinations or discover a hidden gem, the radius and scale of our network makes United the easy choice for transatlantic travel’.

United has seen demand for transatlantic travel grow in 2023

While demand for transatlantic summer travel remains high, United is seeing more and more customers looking for spring getaways. United transported 33 per cent more customers across the Atlantic this spring than in 2022, and the airline predicts that demand will only continue to grow in the spring of 2024.

To give customers more time and options to visit Europe, the airline is resuming, in advance, several flights on the most popular routes, including Lisbon. Connections between Washington Dulles and Lisbon will commence on February 15, 2023.