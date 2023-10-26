Fresh Start for ‘Escape to the Chateau’ Duo

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 10:23

Escape to the Chateau. Credit: Chateaudelamottehusson/Facebook.com

THE Channel 4 favourite, ‘Escape to the Chateau’ was abruptly axed earlier this year, now the couple have revealed they are about to embark on a new adventure.

On the heels of their popular Channel 4 programme ‘Escape to the Chateau‘, Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree are set to make a comeback to the limelight, months after the show’s conclusion, writes GB News.

Chateau Podcast

The couple, Strawbridge, 64, and Adoree, 45, have recently revealed their upcoming podcast project. This comes as they aim to move past the controversy that clouded the end of their TV series.

On Wednesday, October 25, Dick announced on social media platform X: ‘Today we launch. . .our new podcast with Global – “Dick & Angel’s CHAT…EAU” it’s free but you have to subscribe – a 2 minute job! You can also get involved! Do you need a Dick Tip…or an Angel Delight? Send us your questions.’

Adoree went on to explain in their joint newsletter: ‘Picture this. Dick and I sneak up to the apex of our house, we pour a cup of tea or a gin depending on the time of day and have a cosy chat.

‘We talk about the week, the children, and the things that have made us smile. We take a trip down memory lane and re-live moments from our past. It’s intimate, warm and a very special hour for us…we have even joked that it feels like a date!’

The message concluded: ‘We are over the moon to be launching our new podcast with Global. The incredible team and our wonderful producer Joe are a joy to work with and we’ve having lots of fun.’

Addressing Past Controversies

Although ‘Escape to the Chateau’ brought many cheerful moments to viewers, its conclusion was overshadowed by whispers of tension between the production firm Two Rivers and the duo. Reportedly, an independent HR probe was initiated by Channel 4 after concerns from Two Rivers, leading to a decision against further collaborations with Dick and Angel.

However, during a recent appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, hosted by Christine Lampard, the pair openly discussed their new venture and addressed the ‘Escape to the Chateau’ controversy.

Ex-Army Colonel, Strawbridge went on to mention that the choice to wrap up the series was influenced by their children’s growing up and their own bustling schedules, especially with post-Covid weddings they had to attend. He hinted that juggling their packed agenda with filming would have been tremendously challenging.

Adoree added, ‘You know, our Queen said, “Never complain and never explain.” I think that was just the best way, for us, none of it made sense because we had made that family decision a long time ago that it was the right time that Escape had come to its natural end.’