Malaga is a favourite for Italian Pasta

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 15:42

World Pasta Day

Lovers of pasta in all its forms and combinations, celebrated International Pasta Day on October 25, an event established in 1995 during the first World Pasta Congress in Rome.

The purpose of organising this event was to promote pasta as a versatile, delicious and nutritious food all over the world. In Spain this dish has become very popular and on the Costa del Sol there are good Italian restaurants everywhere.

To mark World Pasta Day, Malaga Hoy recommended 5 restaurants in Malaga to enjoy a good plate of this Italian staple that is so well established in this country.

Mura Mura Osteria

A small restaurant near Piazza del Siglo where a world full of opportunities is hidden, if you like pasta you must try the one they make there every day.

Radici Osteria Italiana

Here the pasta is the main thing and the produce is first class. At Radici the dishes are simple and glamorous and the wine as an accompaniment is a great choice.

Gusto

Located on Calle Bolsa and Calle Alcazabilla, these restaurants offer a good Italian option, with incredible pastas and pizzas that smell from the street.

Osteria Angelino dal 1899 Malaga

Speaking of classics, at Angelino you will be transported to Italian once you walk through the doors. Top quality produce and an outstanding wine list.

La ristobottega

If you are in the centre of Malaga, visit this place, La Ristobottega located in Calle Cañón, in a privileged environment accompanied by a product of great value.