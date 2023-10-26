Malaga is a favourite for Italian Pasta

By Kevin Fraser •
Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 15:42
World Pasta Day
Lovers of pasta in all its forms and combinations, celebrated International Pasta Day on October 25, an event established in 1995 during the first World Pasta Congress in Rome.
The purpose of organising this event was to promote pasta as a versatile, delicious and nutritious food all over the world. In Spain this dish has become very popular and on the Costa del Sol there are good Italian restaurants everywhere.
To mark World Pasta Day, Malaga Hoy recommended 5 restaurants in Malaga to enjoy a good plate of this Italian staple that is so well established in this country.
Mura Mura Osteria
A small restaurant near Piazza del Siglo where a world full of opportunities is hidden, if you like pasta you must try the one they make there every day.
Radici Osteria Italiana
Here the pasta is the main thing and the produce is first class. At Radici the dishes are simple and glamorous and the wine as an accompaniment is a great choice.
Gusto
Located on Calle Bolsa and Calle Alcazabilla, these restaurants offer a good Italian option, with incredible pastas and pizzas that smell from the street.
Osteria Angelino dal 1899 Malaga
Speaking of classics, at Angelino you will be transported to Italian once you walk through the doors. Top quality produce and an outstanding wine list.
La ristobottega
If you are in the centre of Malaga, visit this place, La Ristobottega located in Calle Cañón, in a privileged environment accompanied by a product of great value.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.