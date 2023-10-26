Marbella property sees a rise in Polish buyers

By Kevin Fraser •
Polish buying in Spain
Poland is one of the countries with the most citizens living abroad and Spain has a role in this. Polish people are choosing Spain to buy property in record numbers.
In 2022 alone, Polish citizens bought almost 3,000 Spanish properties, a record number and over 160% more than in the previous year. One contributing factor is the same one as those affecting many other Europeans living in colder climates: the pandemic has made many people with financial means and the ability to work remotely seek a better quality of life. Also, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is another reason. The Polish buyers looking for safer areas to move their wealth and, as a stable, secure, and beautiful country, they are choosing Spain.
Data from real estate portal, Idealista, shows searches from Poland increased by 50% and Knight Frank’s Wealth Report tipped Poland for growth particularly as the number of Polish millionaires is forecast to rise 91% between 2020 and 2025. For Polish in Spain, the most popular areas are Marbella and Malaga as these areas offer more luxury properties.
Polish buyers now have 3.2% of the foreign property buyer share in Spain (up from 1.9% in 2021). Polish buyers surpassed the Americans (1.6%) and Russians (2%).
Approximately, there are more than 80,000 thousand Poles living in Spain. This number is expected to be higher in the future, as the demand from Polish buyers increases.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
