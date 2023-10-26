Marbella property sees a rise in Polish buyers

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 22:43

Polish buying in Spain

Poland is one of the countries with the most citizens living abroad and Spain has a role in this. Polish people are choosing Spain to buy property in record numbers.

In 2022 alone, Polish citizens bought almost 3,000 Spanish properties, a record number and over 160% more than in the previous year. One contributing factor is the same one as those affecting many other Europeans living in colder climates: the pandemic has made many people with financial means and the ability to work remotely seek a better quality of life. Also, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is another reason. The Polish buyers looking for safer areas to move their wealth and, as a stable, secure, and beautiful country, they are choosing Spain.

Data from real estate portal, Idealista, shows searches from Poland increased by 50% and Knight Frank’s Wealth Report tipped Poland for growth particularly as the number of Polish millionaires is forecast to rise 91% between 2020 and 2025. For Polish in Spain, the most popular areas are Marbella and Malaga as these areas offer more luxury properties.

Polish buyers now have 3.2% of the foreign property buyer share in Spain (up from 1.9% in 2021). Polish buyers surpassed the Americans (1.6%) and Russians (2%).

Approximately, there are more than 80,000 thousand Poles living in Spain. This number is expected to be higher in the future, as the demand from Polish buyers increases.