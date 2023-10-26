Three Swedish men arrested in southern France said to have criminal connections

By Chris King •
Updated: 26 Oct 2023 • 17:26
Image of French police officers.
Credit: GERARD BOTTINO/Shutterstock.com
THREE Swedish men have been arrested in southern France, with one of them believed to be connected to a criminal network south of Stockholm.
The other two detainees are said to have other connections to serious crime in Sweden, according to aftonbladet.se. They were reportedly arrested in the south of France while carrying false documents but no further details about the arrest are available at this time, apart from they are suspected of falsifying records.
According to the Swedish news outlet, all three men are in their 20s and have previously been convicted of both violent and drug crimes.
Initial information suggests that one of the men belongs to a criminal network in the Stockholm area. He is said to have recently been paroled after serving time in prison for serious drug and weapons offences.
Documents from the Correctional Service seen by the news outlet revealed that other two were also linked to serious crime. One of them has a varied criminal record, including drug and weapons offences.
The other detainee was sentenced in the same case as the other gang member involving minor drug offences after cannabis was found in his residence. A serious drug offence was requested by the prosecutor in that instance. According to his statement at the time, the man resides mainly in Morocco.
Today’s incident is not yet a matter for Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The department informed aftonbladet.se that they currently have no case concerning three Swedish men being arrested in France.
‘The Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Paris are investigating the information, but it is not currently a matter for the Foreign Ministry’, they wrote in an email to the newspaper.
‘Deprivation of liberty abroad does not necessarily have to be a matter for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, a state must inform our embassy/consulate if a Swedish citizen has been deprived of his liberty, provided that the person deprived of his liberty himself wants it’, they explained.
Earlier this week, several Swedish gang members were arrested in Tunisia. According to Aftonbladet’s information, Swedish police suspect that the individuals belonged to Rawa Majid’s inner circle. Whether the arrests in Tunisia and France are connected has not yet been verified.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.