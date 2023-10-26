By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 12:44
Velez-Malaga Launches Series of Hiking Routes. Image: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga.
Lace-up your hiking boots because Velez-Malaga is launching an exciting series of hiking routes.
The routes start on October 29 with a thrilling adventure through the Sierra de las Nieves.
The programme includes seven distinct routes across various parts of the province, each to be explored in the coming weeks.
The hikes will take place every month, except for December, and the grand finale will be in May.
The inaugural hike, taking place on Sunday, October 29, promises to be an adventure to remember.
It’s a moderately challenging route, spanning 14 kilometres and lasting approximately five hours. The journey begins and ends in Ojen, within the breathtaking landscapes of the Sierra de las Nieves.
To join in the hiking fun, you can register at the town hall for a fee of €10.
The adventure kicks off bright and early at 7:30.AM from the Municipal Market (the old bus station) in Velez, and at 7:40.AM from the Día Supermarket in Tomillar, Torre del Mar.
Participants will travel by bus to Ojen, to the Juanar Refuge, a location that has earned the distinction of being a Biosphere Reserve and is nestled within the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park.
