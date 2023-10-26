Volunteers Clean Up Almadenes Canyon on Segura River, Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 13:45

Volunteers at Almadenes Canyon making a positive impact by removing waste from the river. Image: carm.es

THE Regional Government is driving environmental volunteer efforts to remove waste from Protected Natural Areas. On October 22 a river cleanup took place at the Almadenes Canyon along the Segura River, using lightweight boats such as canoes and inflatable rafts to facilitate work within the riverbed.

Volunteer Activity to Continue in Almadenes Canyon

María Cruz Ferreira, the Secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, explained that ‘the objective of these activities is to collaborate in the management, conservation, and promotion of the natural values of the Almadenes Canyon Protected Natural Area while promoting environmental volunteering and citizen participation.’

Raising Awareness of the Importance of Proper Waste Disposal and Recycling

The Almadenes Canyon Protected Natural Area, located in the upper course of the Segura River in the northeast of the Murcia Region, is home to high natural values in riparian fauna, making it essential for conservation. Given the substantial success of these events, the Natural Area Management Team proposes continuing the volunteer activity initiated over the past four years in collaboration with Cañón-Cañón Multi-Adventure. It raises awareness among the public about the importance of proper waste disposal, recycling, and behaviours that reduce the garbage ending up in rivers and seas.

For more Costa Cálida news click here