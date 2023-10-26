Volunteers Clean Up Almadenes Canyon on Segura River, Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 13:45
Volunteers at Almadenes Canyon making a positive impact by removing waste from the river.
Image: carm.es
THE Regional Government is driving environmental volunteer efforts to remove waste from Protected Natural Areas. On October 22 a river cleanup took place at the Almadenes Canyon along the Segura River, using lightweight boats such as canoes and inflatable rafts to facilitate work within the riverbed.
María Cruz Ferreira, the Secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, explained that ‘the objective of these activities is to collaborate in the management, conservation, and promotion of the natural values of the Almadenes Canyon Protected Natural Area while promoting environmental volunteering and citizen participation.’
The Almadenes Canyon Protected Natural Area, located in the upper course of the Segura River in the northeast of the Murcia Region, is home to high natural values in riparian fauna, making it essential for conservation. Given the substantial success of these events, the Natural Area Management Team proposes continuing the volunteer activity initiated over the past four years in collaboration with Cañón-Cañón Multi-Adventure. It raises awareness among the public about the importance of proper waste disposal, recycling, and behaviours that reduce the garbage ending up in rivers and seas.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.