Atlantic polar front forecast to hit parts of Spain with heavy rain and strong winds of up 100 km/h

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Oct 2023 • 21:23

Image of a man's umbrella blowing in the wind. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER Atlantic front is forecast to bring abundant rainfall and strong winds possibly in excess of 100 km/h to many parts of Spain.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the rain will affect the entire northwest quadrant, although it will probably end up prevailing in almost the entire mainland they pointed out.

Saturday, October 28

Heavy rainfall will be the protagonist throughout Saturday on the Cantabrian coast, although there will also be showers in Navarra and La Rioja.

Galicia is expected to be the region that sees the highest accumulation of rainfall, so there is a risk of possible flooding. A yellow alert has been issued for the region with more than 40 mm predicted to fall in just 12 hours.

High waves are also forecast on the Cantabrian coast, prompting the AEMET to activate an orange alert for the Galician and Asturian coasts. It also placed the coasts of Cantabria and the Basque Country on yellow alert.

Strong winds in excess of 100 km/h are expected

Throughout the weekend, the rains will be accompanied by ‘dangerous winds’ that are likely to exceed 100 km/h Meteored warned in its outlook this Friday, October 27.

Morning fogs will prevail in the mountainous regions and in the Guadalquivir Valley, the weather experts added.

A totally different reality will be experienced in the Mediterranean and Balearic Islands. These areas will avoid the arrival of the storm and might even register a slight increase in temperatures.

Some areas of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia will exceed 25ºC , although the provinces of Granada and Almería will not be so lucky, where values could drop.

Although a general decrease in temperatures is predicted in the rest of the mainland, the Mediterranean will be only the exception.

In the Canary Islands, values will remain stable, although the sky will be partly cloudy and light rain is expected in the north of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Sunday, October 29

While the AEMET warns of high waves, winds and rain along the Cantabrian coast on Saturday, it will be Sunday when the rain and wind storm will consolidate in almost the entire mainland, with the arrival of a new front.

This new Atlantic storm will advance towards the interior of the territory, remaining strong throughout Sunday. However, AEMET has yet to issue any alerts despite highlighting the Atlantic coast, the Cantabrian regions, the upper Ebro basin and the Pyrenees.

Intense and abundant rainfall is predicted in the northwest of Castilla y León and the western half of the Central System. The presence of this latest front is expected to be felt eventually across the whole of the country by the end of the day.