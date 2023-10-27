Black people facing least discrimination in Poland

By Kevin Fraser •
EU study finds black people report facing least discrimination in Poland
People of African descent are the least likely to experience discrimination in Poland among 13 member states included in a new study by the European Union’s Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).
The agency surveyed thousands of people of African descent for its Being Black in the EU report. It found that in Poland, 21% of respondents said they had experienced discrimination in the last five years, which was the lowest among all countries.
The next smallest figures were in Portugal and Sweden (both 27%). The highest proportions reporting discrimination were found in Germany (77%), Austria (76%) and Finland (66%).
Poland also had one of the highest levels of awareness among respondents of at least one equality agency working in the country. Its figure of 64% was behind only Denmark (67%).
Meanwhile, among people of African descent in Poland who had been stopped by police, 81% said that officers had been “very” or “fairly respectful”. That was the highest figure among all 13 countries included in the survey. Only 1% said the police had been disrespectful.
In recent years, Poland has experienced the highest levels of immigration in its history and among the highest anywhere in Europe. For the last 6 years running it has issued more residence permits to immigrants from outside the EU than any other member state.
