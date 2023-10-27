Countryfile Favourite Seeks Pastures New

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 10:48
Image of Ellie Harrison filming.
Credit: ellieharrisonoriginof/Instagram.com
One of the public’s favourite presenters of the long-running BBC programme ‘Countryfile’ Ellie Harrison, has announced she is leaving the show for pastures new.
Earlier this month the popular Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison revealed her departure from the BBC show after a dedicated 13-year tenure, writes GB News.
Ellie cited her commitment to raising her three beloved children as a primary reason. This sentiment mirrors that of broadcaster Helen Skelton, who left Radio 5 Live earlier this year to focus more on her family life.
Diving deeper into her decision, Harrison expressed, ‘I’ve come to realise that I don’t need to navigate to a whole new ocean or even a new sea, but to chart a new course somewhere in these waters – raising my three wonderful children, growing our family business and following my own creative calling to produce art of my own making.’
Fans, however, need not fret. Harrison reassured, ‘The winds of change are blowing, my hands turn the tiller and I close my eyes to take comfort from Invictus, ‘I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.’ I’ll see you again someday.’
James Wong, a renowned botanist and colleague, was surprised to learn about Harrison’s exit. He shared fond memories, recalling, ‘She joined at a similar time to me.’ Adding: ‘I had so much fun doing that show.’
Reflecting on Ellie’s character, Wong remarked, ‘She’s like the nicest, cuddliest, girl-next-door vibe and she was so supportive and welcoming when I was on the show.’ He later added, ‘After you work for 13 years on a show, maybe you want to change it up and do different things.’
Recently, Wong himself has collaborated with Yeo Valley Organic to promote ‘grounding,’ a method believed to enhance overall well-being. It encourages direct physical contact with the earth, such as walking barefoot, to achieve mental and physical health benefits.
Meanwhile, Harrison will now reside in the Cotswolds with her husband, Dr Matt Goodman, and their three children: Red, 13; Lux, 11; and their youngest seven-year-old. As yet the BBC have not made any official announcement about Harrison’s Countryfile replacement.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.