False Alarm Startles Shoppers In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 12:56

Gran Plaza Shopping Centre Credit: YourSpain

A false alarm that yesterday, Thursday, October 26, blared through the Gran Plaza Shopping Centre in Almeria, startled shoppers and stopped them in their tracks.

The people who were inside the shop where the alarm originated, stopped, dropped and promptly hopped out of the premises without understanding what exactly was happening, as did those present in neighbouring outlets and common areas.

The shopping centre have stated that “General de Galerías Comerciales wishes to clarify and categorically deny the rumours circulating on social networks regarding what happened in Gran Plaza Shopping Centre. The fire alarm had been accidentally activated in one of our premises under construction”, they explained, before urging that, “in no case did it pose a risk to our customers, workers, or the facilities of our shopping centre.”

The eviction notice was issued on Thursday, October 26, around 12pm in one of the busiest shops in the shopping centre.

The Operational Center of the Civil Guard received the notice of the alarm, but swiftly sent messages of tranquillity to the people.

It has been confirmed as human error and that the possibility of danger was never present.