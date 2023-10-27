Hotel prices raise the ceiling

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 15:49

Hotel prices rising

HOTEL prices have soared in Andalucia with Marbella leading the way. The hotel sector is experiencing a significant increase in prices, pushing the region to the centre of luxury and exclusivity in tourism.

Marbella, synonymous with luxury, maintains the highest average daily price in the country, reaching €298. This increase in price solidifies Marbella as the destination of choice for those seeking a hotel experience of opulence and wealth.

This phenomenon of rising prices is not isolated, as the average daily price of a hotel room in Spain is €145, representing a 7% increase on the previous year and a 20% increase compared to 2019.

The Hotel Sector Barometer report, jointly produced by STR and Cushman & Wakefield, reveals that the sector is in a period of, “full recovery of hotel and tourism activity in Spain”.

Marbella is followed by the Balearics at an average of €188 but with very high seasonality compared to the Costa del Sol. Barcelona and Madrid are next, with an average daily rate of €173 and €140 respectively.